Senator Lynn Beyak Must Resign, Residential School Survivor Says

GarnetJourney/SenVu Garnet Angeconeb, a residential school survivor who met with Sen. Lynn Beyak in 2017, says the senator must resign.

A residential school survivor who has met with Sen. Lynn Beyak says the apology she delivered Tuesday is insufficient. “I don’t think I’m ready to accept this apology,” Garnet Angeconeb told HuffPost Canada Wednesday. “I think she should sincerely submit her resignation and move on.” Angeconeb is a member of Lac Seul First Nation in northwestern Ontario and attended the Pelican Lake Indian Residential School from 1963 to 1969. He was present at a meeting of residential school survivors in Sioux Lookout, Ont., that Beyak was invited to in 2017.

Courtesy Sioux Lookout Garnet Angeconeb and other survivors of residential school met with Sen. Lynn Beyak in 2017.

Beyak apologized in the Senate Tuesday for posting racist letters from constituents about Indigenous people on her official website and refusing to delete them. “After deep and careful reflection, I have come to the view that the posting of offensive and hurtful letters to a Senate public website was wrong and ill-considered,” she said.

Her apology comes as some Senators push to suspend her for a second time. Beyak’s suspension last May ended automatically when Parliament dissolved for the 2019 election. Angeconeb said that the apology rang hollow. “I have one question,” he said. “How sincere is that apology? Given what has happened since that infamous set of statements in 2017 … and other statements she has made since then.” The scandal around Beyak’s views has dragged on for years.

In 2017, the senator said in a speech that Canada’s residential school system was “well-intentioned” and the “good things” that happened at the schools have been “overshadowed.” About 6,000 children died attending Canada’s residential schools. The government’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission said that the schools “institutionalized” child neglect and “created situations where students were prey to sexual and physical abusers” in its final report released in 2015. Beyak’s comments were immediately decried as ignorant and harmful. She then doubled down, publishing an open letter on her website telling Indigenous people to “move forward,” give up official Indian status for Canadian citizenship (Indigenous people have citizenship), and preserve their culture “on their own time, with their own dime.” She was again called “incredibly ignorant.” To prove that other Canadians supported her views, Beyak then published a cache of letters she had received on her official Senate website. Many of the letters were outright racist, suggesting that Indigenous people are lazy and “milking” the issue of residential schools. She was kicked out of the Conservative caucus for refusing to delete one of the letters.

In 2019, the Senate suspended Beyak for refusing to delete the derogatory content and a committee recommended that she attend educational programs about the racism that Indigenous people face in Canada. She said that she had done nothing wrong and called the penalty “totalitarian.” Beyak did sign up for training at the Ontario Federation of Indigenous Friendship Centres. But the federation’s training co-ordinator says that the senator was “indifferent” and “not invested” in their content. The co-ordinator also reported that Beyak claimed to be Métis herself, because her parents adopted an Indigenous child, and said that racism does not exist in her home area of Dryden, Ont. Beyak later said she is not Métis and denied ever claiming to be. Beyak’s office did not respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment Tuesday or Wednesday. Angeconeb said that the senator’s statements have hurt First Nations people in his community.

