CP/Chris Wattie Senator Lynn Beyak waits for the Throne Speech in the Senate chamber in Ottawa on Dec. 5, 2019.

OTTAWA — Independent Sen. Lynn Beyak announced her immediate retirement Monday, eight years to the day she was first appointed to the Senate by former prime minister Stephen Harper. The Ontario senator said in a statement the timing reflects a promise she made, which she said was contingent on her appointment, to respect Harper’s ideation of eight-year term limits for all senators. “The opportunity to serve Canadians, and Her Majesty the Queen, in this country that has given me so much, is an honour and accomplishment for which I will always be grateful.” Beyak’s tenure in the upper chamber had been mired in controversy in recent years after she advocated for the “well-intentioned” religious teachers of Canada’s residential school system during a March 2017 speech. She also said “good things” that happened in residential schools had been “overshadowed” by horrible mistakes in the school system. The topic of the Senate debate at the time was about the overrepresentation of Indigenous women in the correctional system. Watch: Lynn Beyak apologizes for posting “unacceptable” letters. Story continues below video.

Sitting as a then-Conservative senator, Beyak’s office started posting more than 100 “letters of support” on her publicly funded Senate website. Some letters included derogatory remarks about Indigenous people. Beyak was kicked out of the Conservative Party caucus after she refused a request from then-Tory leader Andrew Scheer to remove one racist letter that claimed Indigenous people want to receive things for “no effort.” Last residential school closed in 1996 A landmark 2015 report by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission described Canada’s residential school system as “cultural genocide.” The church-run schools were government-funded to assimilate Indigenous people through the forceful separation of children from their families and severance from traditional knowledge and practices. Indigenous children also suffered physical and sexual abuse. It is estimated that 6,000 students died under the school system Government-funded residential schools were in operation for more than 120 years in Canada. The last institution, the Gordon Residential School in Punnichy, Sask., closed in 1996. The intergenerational trauma and impacts of the residential school system continue to be felt to this day.

Handout . / Reuters The Kuper Island Indian Residential School is seen on Penelakut Island, B.C. in an archive photo dated June 19, 1941.