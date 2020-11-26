Life

How To Watch The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade In Canada

It's streaming to screens all over the world.
Decorations for the Thanksgiving parade are installed outside of Macy's in Herald Square on Nov. 24, 2020 in New York City.
The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade looks a bit different in 2020 (see: no crowds, shorter route, 1,500 staff instead of 10,000), but it’s still happening — and it’s still full of plenty of fun.

While geo-restrictions often make it hard to watch the event online, Verizon is streaming the event live on YouTube and Twitter (note: Verizon is the parent company of HuffPost). We’ve embedded the video below, so you can enjoy the truly unique spectacle of an event intended for live audiences taking part in a weirdly quiet New York City.

For a look back at some vintage photos of Macy’s parades, check out our U.S. colleagues’ piece. And have yourself a happy U.S. Thanksgiving, however you’re celebrating.

