How To Watch The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade In Canada

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade looks a bit different in 2020 (see: no crowds, shorter route, 1,500 staff instead of 10,000), but it’s still happening — and it’s still full of plenty of fun.
While geo-restrictions often make it hard to watch the event online, Verizon is streaming the event live on YouTube and Twitter (note: Verizon is the parent company of HuffPost). We’ve embedded the video below, so you can enjoy the truly unique spectacle of an event intended for live audiences taking part in a weirdly quiet New York City.
For a look back at some vintage photos of Macy’s parades, check out our U.S. colleagues’ piece. And have yourself a happy U.S. Thanksgiving, however you’re celebrating.