Madonna’s Twin Daughters Celebrate Birthday With Michael Jackson Dance Party

Madonna, in case you didn’t know, just returned from an extravagant, spectacular, slightly puzzling party she threw for herself at the GoldenEye in Jamaica, all in celebration of her 62nd birthday.

62nd birthdays only happen once, so she wore a pink flower crown and a white dress to fit the occasion. There were fire dancers performing, too. Diplo, the music producer, was in attendance, as were the pop singer’s twin daughters Stella and Estere, who fanned their mother’s face to keep her cool amid the unforgiving heat of the Caribbean island.

Well, now it’s Stella and Estere’s turn to get the special treatment. They found themselves in the spotlight this week when they celebrated their eighth birthday together, a moment the pop icon marked with a series of photos on Instagram.

“Donuts and Lol dolls = JOY!” Madonna wrote in her Instagram caption. “The Birthday Celebration for Stella and Estere continues!!”

In the video the singer posted, the twins sport matching rainbow outfits. But the kids don’t just sit around, eating their donut cake and opening gifts. The whole family ends up having a fully fledged dining-room dance party, twirling and shimmying to none other than Michael Jackson’s 1982 hit “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’,” a perfect dance track that won a Grammy nomination at the ’84 award show, but lost to “Billie Jean,” another song from the same album.

That the twins are already dancers — and can both drop into full splits, given the chance — isn’t really a surprise. Shortly after Madonna became their mother, she told People: “Sometimes I would just close my eyes and just think, ‘Why isn’t my kitchen filled with dancing children?’ There’s so many children that need a home. I thought, ‘What am I waiting for? Just do it.’”

And she did. Madonna is now the mother of six kids. “It’s inexplicable,” she told People back in 2017, in an attempt to describe what drew her to those of her kids who joined her family through adoption. “It’s like saying, ‘Why do you fall in love with the people you fall in love with?’ You look into the eyes of somebody, you feel their soul, you feel touched by them — that’s it.”

So to show her love, the singer made a public display of her affection. Her Instagram story was filled with adorable photos of her daughters smiling and playing with lightsabers, as well as what is, assumedly, an L.O.L. Surprise! doll — collectible Bratz dolls that arrive in mysterious capsules that kids peel open, discarding layers of plastic that are printed with stickers and messages and little accessories.

The singer also posted a throwback picture of her daughters four years ago in Malawi, the South African country she adopted four of her children from.

“Happy Birthday Stella and Estere,” she wrote. “To know you is to Love you.”