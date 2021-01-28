Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Just Got Her 1st Major Acting Nomination

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment via Getty Images Maitreyi Ramakrishnan at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California.

Looking at old photos of yourself can be a sobering experience. Often it’s cringey. Occasionally it’s shocking. Sometimes it’s wild how differently you remember an outfit or a haircut from what it actually looked like.

Or sometimes, you find an old photo that fully encapsulates who you are, hilarious haircut and all.

That’s what Canadian actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan did, and she shared it with the world to celebrate her first major acting nomination. The 19-year-old is up for an Independent Spirit Award for her role in Mindy Kaling’s semi-autobiographical teen dramedy “Never Have I Ever.”

In a stream-of-consciousness caption, Ramakrishnan explained that she was going to post a selfie, because “we’re in the middle of a pandemic and social media is everything,” but she also just woke up and doesn’t “look THAT hot (still hot tho dw).” But she found a solution: she remembered she had “this photo. The BEST photo.”

And that’s how we ended up seeing little Maitreyi, in a plaid shirt and with a bowl cut, giving a thumbs-up to the camera and looking like she doesn’t have a care in the world.

In November, along with Kaling, Ramakrishnan accepted the People’s Choice Award for Best Comedy Show. This is her first major acting nomination. She’ll be up against Elle Fanning, Shira Haas, Abby McEnany, and Jordan Kristine Seamón,