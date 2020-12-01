Getty Images

We wouldn’t blame you if you were ready to bid 2020 adieu, but that doesn’t mean you can’t squeeze in a whole lot of joy this season. In fact, a little festivity may be just the reprieve you need to get through the final stretch of the year. And while your holidays are likely to look different this time around, we’re certain there’s still lots of love and cheer to celebrate.

With AIR MILES, you can get everything you need for the season and save like a pro! In partnership with AIR MILES, here are 5 meaningful ways to make your holiday more rewarding.

Get Miles When Shopping For Gifts Online

Thankfully, it’s never been easier to get all your shopping done online, which gives scrolling a whole new —and practical — purpose. Airmilesshops.ca has you covered for all your go-to holiday shops: Think Amazon, Apple, and Indigo, all while staying safe. Don’t forget you get Miles for your purchases, which will be added instantly to your account.

Stock up for your own festivities for the fam or grab some gifts, because the more shops you hit, the more Miles you’ll be able to get. And if you keep your ears perked throughout December, you might be able to score Bonus Miles!

Use Miles On Over 1,000 Merchandise Products For Fewer Miles

Let’s be honest: Gift giving is an art, and sometimes you need a little help. Luckily, the AIR MILES Merchandise Rewards catalogue is full of beautiful and creative ideas for that special someone that don’t break the bank. Even better, AIR MILES just announced the “It’s Been-A-Year Event” giving Collectors access to over 1,000 merchandise products for fewer Miles. In a year when we all could use a break, AIR MILES has knocked down the amount of Miles needed to get a specific gift. You’ll find brands like Samsung, Dyson, JBL, Sony, Keurig, InstantPot, and more with special featured rewards at discounted rates. Sounds pretty joyful to us!

Save Big When Shopping During Cyber Week

If you love a deal (or just love getting all your shopping done early), highlight December 1st on your calendar because airmilesshops.ca is hosting Cyber Week deals extending beyond just Cyber Monday! Who wouldn’t want to cross-off all their holiday to-dos with Bonus Miles when shopping online? Check it out before December 4th!

Use Cash Miles To Help With The Grocery Bill

Everyone can agree, one of the best parts of the holiday season is all the tasty foods we get to eat, from sweet treats to savoury roasts. Whether you’re hosting a gathering with your bubble or chowing down with pals over Zoom this year, why not use your Cash Miles to get instant savings on your grocery bill. With partners like Sobeys, IGA, Safeway, Foodland and Metro, there are endless ways to spice up your holiday menu for less!

Stock Up On Eggnog And Other Liquor

From mulled wine to smoky scotch to a classic cup of eggnog, sometimes the best holiday cheer comes with a literal “cheers!” Well now’s the time to stock up your bar for the cozy days ahead —and why not shop for a few gifts while you’re at it. If you’re in Ontario, the LCBO is an AIR MILES Partner, which means you can get Miles on every purchase or use Cash Miles to save on your bill.