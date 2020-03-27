HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Chances are you’ve been spending a lot of time at home these days. You’ve also probably started noticing that certain aspects of your home could use a little more je-ne-sais-quoi. Whether it’s wine bottles that you just kind of stack in the corner of a cupboard, or salt and pepper shakers that have seen better days, it’s about time you invest in gussying up the space you use the most.

Lucky for you, Nordstrom’s Spring Sale is in full swing and it includes a lot of home decor items from your favourite brands. Nordstrom is also offering free shipping and returns during the sale.

If you’re a member, shop before March 29th to earn 5 points for every dollar (10 points for Cardmembers)! Those points can be traded in for Nordstrom “Notes,” which are credits that can be applied to orders.

Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack have closed their brick-and-mortar stores due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and they continue to monitor the situation to see when it is safe to re-open.

Check out our favourite home finds from Nordstrom’s Spring Sale:

Anthropologie Home Salt & Sand Scented Candle

Nordstrom A hand-poured candle presented in a beautiful lidded vessel fills your home with an enticing scent.

Get transported to an island getaway with this Sand & Salt scented candle.

Originally $50.23, get it now for $37.68.

Treasure & Bond Space Dye Jersey Rope Throw Blanket

Nordstrom Space-dyed yarns give this soft and cozy knit throw blanket a gorgeous depth.

Comfort meets luxury with this beautiful throw blanket.

Originally $146.30, get it now for $102.41.

Treasure & Bond Relaxed Cotton & Linen Duvet Cover

Nordstrom This cotton-and-linen duvet cover with its natural texture and casual ties perfects an artfully disheveled bed.

Up your bedroom linen game with these stylish sheets.

Originally $249.75, get it now for $124.86.

Anthropologie Home Monogram Agate Coaster

Nordstrom A shining monogram adds personalized polish to a coaster handcrafted in lustrous sliced agate.

Monogrammed coasters you didn’t know you needed.

Originally for $23.65, get it now for $17.73.

Vitajuwel ® Adore ViA Water Bottle

Nordstrom A water bottle made from premium, high-quality glass with an interchangeable gempod base filled with a selection of hand-picked gemstones.

Make hydration look very extra.

Originally $115.27, get it now for $57.63.

Nordstrom At Home Wine Rack

Nordstrom A brushed goldtone finish lends elegant shine to a graceful metal wine rack sized to hold six bottles of your favorite vintage.

A wine rack that’s as elegant as you want your guests to think you are.

Originally $72.41, get it now for $42.71.

Uncommon James By Kristin Cavallari Corkscrew

Nordstrom Uncork your favorite bottle with this marble-and-copper corkscrew that adds a luxe touch to your bar accessories.

A corkscrew worthy of that vintage you’ve been keeping for a special occasion.

Originally $35.47, get it now for $21.28.

Nambé Savanna Hippo Salt & Pepper Shakers

Nordstrom Add a whimsical element to your table setting with these hippo-shaped shakers fashioned from gleaming metal alloy.

Salt and pepper shakers that are almost too cute to use.

Originally $59.11, get it now for $44.33.

Linum Home Textiles ‘Kilim’ Turkish Pestemal Round Beach Towel

Nordstrom A towel crafted from soft, absorbent Turkish cotton features a bold, monochromatic geometric design inspired by desert city adventures.

Make your picnic at home more chic with this beach towel.

Originally $116.75, get it now for $89.76.

Crosley Radio Cruiser Deluxe Turntable

Nordstrom A classic portable turntable is updated for the digital age with built-in Bluetooth compatibility.

Get that sweet audio fidelity that only vinyl can provide.

Originally $103.07, get it now for $77.59.

Lala + Bash Danielle Blackout Window Panels

Nordstrom Ensure you have the darkest—and most charming—space to sleep in with these heavy, jeweled window panels.

Keep every bit of light out.

Originally $73.88, get it now for $48.75.

Le Creuset Glazed 22 Ounce Stoneware Storage Canister With Wooden Lid

Nordstrom An attractive storage canister—topped with a tight-sealing beechwood lid that makes it easy to stack—is made from dense stoneware that helps regulate the temperature of the contents while blocking moisture and keeping contents fresh.