HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
Chances are you’ve been spending a lot of time at home these days. You’ve also probably started noticing that certain aspects of your home could use a little more je-ne-sais-quoi. Whether it’s wine bottles that you just kind of stack in the corner of a cupboard, or salt and pepper shakers that have seen better days, it’s about time you invest in gussying up the space you use the most.
Lucky for you, Nordstrom’s Spring Sale is in full swing and it includes a lot of home decor items from your favourite brands. Nordstrom is also offering free shipping and returns during the sale.
If you’re a member, shop before March 29th to earn 5 points for every dollar (10 points for Cardmembers)! Those points can be traded in for Nordstrom “Notes,” which are credits that can be applied to orders.
Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack have closed their brick-and-mortar stores due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and they continue to monitor the situation to see when it is safe to re-open.
Check out our favourite home finds from Nordstrom’s Spring Sale:
Anthropologie Home Salt & Sand Scented Candle
Get transported to an island getaway with this Sand & Salt scented candle.
Originally $50.23, get it now for $37.68.
Treasure & Bond Space Dye Jersey Rope Throw Blanket
Comfort meets luxury with this beautiful throw blanket.
Originally $146.30, get it now for $102.41.
Treasure & Bond Relaxed Cotton & Linen Duvet Cover
Up your bedroom linen game with these stylish sheets.
Originally $249.75, get it now for $124.86.
Anthropologie Home Monogram Agate Coaster
Monogrammed coasters you didn’t know you needed.
Originally for $23.65, get it now for $17.73.
Vitajuwel® Adore ViA Water Bottle
Make hydration look very extra.
Originally $115.27, get it now for $57.63.
Nordstrom At Home Wine Rack
A wine rack that’s as elegant as you want your guests to think you are.
Originally $72.41, get it now for $42.71.
Uncommon James By Kristin Cavallari Corkscrew
A corkscrew worthy of that vintage you’ve been keeping for a special occasion.
Originally $35.47, get it now for $21.28.
Nambé Savanna Hippo Salt & Pepper Shakers
Salt and pepper shakers that are almost too cute to use.
Originally $59.11, get it now for $44.33.
Linum Home Textiles ‘Kilim’ Turkish Pestemal Round Beach Towel
Make your picnic at home more chic with this beach towel.
Originally $116.75, get it now for $89.76.
Crosley Radio Cruiser Deluxe Turntable
Get that sweet audio fidelity that only vinyl can provide.
Originally $103.07, get it now for $77.59.
Lala + Bash Danielle Blackout Window Panels
Keep every bit of light out.
Originally $73.88, get it now for $48.75.
Le Creuset Glazed 22 Ounce Stoneware Storage Canister With Wooden Lid
No one will know you’re actually storing cooking in there.
Originally $64.65, get it now for $51.72.