P.E.I. Man Jailed For Allegedly Not Self-Isolating After Contracting COVID

CHARLOTTETOWN — A Prince Edward Island man who tested positive for COVID-19 and allegedly refused to self-isolate has been jailed near Charlottetown.

Javan Mizero Nsangira, 22, is being held at the provincial correctional centre at Sleepy Hollow until his next court appearance on July 30.

John Diamond, director of prosecutions, said Thursday that Nsangira is accused of not self-isolating at home in Charlottetown and again at the Rodd Brudenell River Resort where he had been taken to complete his 14-day mandated quarantine.

The resort is being used by the province for self-isolation of temporary foreign workers, although Nsangira is not a temporary foreign worker.

RCMP were called to the resort on July 17 following complaints that a man was refusing to self-isolate.