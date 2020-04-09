As the number of COVID-19 cases around the world continues to grow, so too can our collective anxiety.



To help better manage that, please join Kate Palmer, head of HuffPost Life, as she interviews Lindsay Holmes, senior editor for wellness, about how to cope as part of the Zoom livestream above for HuffPost readers.



The conversation kicks off on April 9 at 1 p.m. EST. If you haven’t registered, you can do so here.



Kate and Lindsay will talk about their experiences covering the pandemic, share tips and answer questions from you on self-care, stress and more.