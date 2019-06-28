Only Canadian citizens are eligible for the giveaway. The restaurant has said i t will be checking for proof of citizenship such as passports, birth certificates and citizenship cards at the door. That means people on work or student visas, along with permanent residents will be some of those shut out of the promotion.

Mandarin, the popular all-you-can-eat Chinese-Canadian restaurant, is offering free buffet meals at all of its locations on Canada Day.

The restriction has spurred backlash on social media, from people who felt limiting the promotion to citizens is discriminatory.

What an excellent way to lose temporary and permanent resident clients! I like to skip lines, so I wouldn't celebrate my Canada Day on Mandarin anyways. Thanks for letting me know that I'm not welcome in your restaurant tho. @eatmandarin

Just citizens? What about the rest who pay taxes, work minimum wage and have sacrificed everything to live in this wonderful country? Shouldn’t they also enjoy?

This is gross. This doesn’t honour Canada Day. I’d rather pay to eat at someplace that doesn’t discriminate.

Others said that asking for proof of citizenship is inherently against what Canada is about.

So, Mandarin restaurant in Canada is asking people to produce their birth certificate or Canadian passport in order to eat their Canada Day buffet. Free food is NOT a license to discriminate @eatmandarin . This behavior is anti Canadian and cannot be made acceptable. #DoBetter pic.twitter.com/j8KOPsjxpw

Proof of citizenship is gross and against what Canada stands for. Be better.

I don't think I could come up with a more profoundly un-Canadian way of celebrating Canada. Well done! pic.twitter.com/vYP3EfMBdi

But others argued that the offer was just a bonus for a specific group, no different than offering free meals to kids or providing senior discounts.

Y'all realize every business has exclusive deals. Some, for members only, hell, some have for newcomers to the country. This is just their version. And it's hardly racist when the owners are a minority.

They’ve been doing these Canada Day free meals for a very long time. Roughly every 4 years. It’s one day out of the entire year. They also have a 50% off seniors day which is offered October 1st every year; by your logic that also means they discriminate against young people.

Its not discrimination because its a special event. Its similar to a club hosting a "ladies get in free night". If it was an every day practice then yea thats a different story

It’s unclear if the restaurant’s promotion violates the Ontario Human Rights Code. The code prohibits discrimination on the basis of citizenship when it comes to areas including goods and services, but an argument could be made that because non-citizens can still access the restaurant’s services if they pay, they are not being discriminated against.

HuffPost Canada reached out to Mandarin’s head office Friday with questions about the grey areas around its giveaway, and received a general statement in response.

‘... grateful to our customers’

The restaurant’s president and co-founder, James Chiu, said the company was excited about the number of people who want to visit Mandarin.

“This event is one of the ways for us to show our appreciation for Canada. Canada welcomed us into the country many years ago and has supported us ever since,” Chiu said in a statement via email.

“We are so grateful to our customers and this is the fifth time Mandarin has offered a free buffet to celebrate Canada Day and say thank you. Including this year’s projections, we have provided more than 130,000 free meals over the years on Canada Day to celebrate!”