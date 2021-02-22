Mandatory Hotel Quarantine Now In Effect For Most Travellers To Canada

Jonathan Hayward/CP A LifeLabs employee helps set up a COVID-19 screening centre at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Feb. 19, 2021. Anyone flying into Canada will have to complete multiple COVID-19 tests in the days after they arrive in the country.

OTTAWA — A mandatory three-day hotel quarantine for most travellers landing at Canadian airports comes into effect Monday, along with a suite of measures meant to prevent contagious COVID-19 variants from entering the country.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the tighter border controls are meant to keep everyone safe, not punish travellers.

Anyone flying into the country will be required to foot the bill for their hotel stays. They will also have to complete multiple COVID-19 tests in the days after they arrive in Canada.