The federal government will force travellers returning to Canada, with the exception of so-called essential workers coming from the United States, to quarantine for 14 days to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The measure was announced by Health Minister Patty Hajdu in the Senate Wednesday, with promises of more details on enforcement measures to come later in the day.
“Effective at midnight tonight, travellers returning to Canada, with the exception of essential workers, will be subject to a mandatory 14-day isolation under the Quarantine Act,” Hajdu said, referring to the legislation that gives the federal health minister powers to, among other things, fine or jail travellers who disobey orders.
“This new measure will provide the clarity for those re-entering the country about the essential need to self-isolate.”
Travellers who exhibit symptoms upon arrival in Canada will be forbidden from using public transit to get to their destination of self-isolation, she added.
At a later press conference in Ottawa, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said officials will gather travellers’ contact information and then will follow-up with them directly to ensure they are remaining in their homes, regardless of their symptoms.
“[This] is a serious further step… it should make Canadians feel much safer,” Freeland said.
Hajdu had warned for weeks that the federal government was prepared to take stricter measures to ensure Canadians comply with calls for self-isolation and social distancing.
The federal government announced Wednesday there are at least 3,197 confirmed and presumed cases of COVID-19. There have been 27 deaths. Most of the new cases are the result of community spread, said Dr. Howard Njoo, the deputy chief public health officer.
With files from Althia Raj