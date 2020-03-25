Adrian Wyld/CP Health Minister Patty Hajdu responds to a question during a news conference on the COVID-19 virus in Ottawa on March 23, 2020.

The federal government will force travellers returning to Canada, with the exception of so-called essential workers coming from the United States, to quarantine for 14 days to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The measure was announced by Health Minister Patty Hajdu in the Senate Wednesday, with promises of more details on enforcement measures to come later in the day.

“Effective at midnight tonight, travellers returning to Canada, with the exception of essential workers, will be subject to a mandatory 14-day isolation under the Quarantine Act,” Hajdu said, referring to the legislation that gives the federal health minister powers to, among other things, fine or jail travellers who disobey orders.

“This new measure will provide the clarity for those re-entering the country about the essential need to self-isolate.”

