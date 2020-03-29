Canadian Among 8 Dead After Plane Catches Fire Taking Off From Manila

MANILA, Philippines — A plane carrying eight people, including a Canadian and an American, burst into flames Sunday while attempting to take off from Manila’s airport on a flight bound for Japan, killing all those on board, officials said. The Westwind 24 plane, which was carrying six Filipino crew members and the Canadian and American, was bound for Tokyo on a medical mission when it caught fire near the end of the main runway, Manila airport general manager Ed Monreal said. Firetrucks and rescue personnel rushed and doused the twin-engine aircraft with foam to try to extinguish the flames, he said. “Unfortunately, there were no survivors,” Monreal told a late-night news conference.

The Associated Press Firemen and rescuers talk beside the remains of a Lion Air, West Wind 24 aircraft after it caught fire during take off at Manila's International Airport in Philippines on Sunday.

Global Affairs Canada said the federal government is offering the Canadian’s family its consular services. “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the Canadian who died in a plane crash in the Philippines,” said spokeswoman Anabel Lindblad “We offer them our deepest condolences.” The airport general manager declined to identify the victims until their families were informed and said other details about the flight and the passengers were unclear. The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said the aircraft apparently encountered an unspecified “problem which resulted in a fire” as it rolled to take off, adding its chief investigator was on the way to the scene. Video footage shows the aircraft engulfed in bright-orange flames in the darkness as firefighters scramble to put out the fire by spraying chemical foam while sirens blare. Nearly three hours after the accident, the bodies of the victims were still inside the wreckage. Airport authorities were waiting for police investigators to examine the crash scene before retrieving the remains, Monreal said. Graphic photo below.

The Associated Press In this handout photo provided by the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) Media Affairs Office, a man shoots video of the wreckage of a Lion Air, West Wind 24 aircraft after it caught fire during take off at Manila's International Airport in Philippines late Sunday March 29, 2020.