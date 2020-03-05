Manitoba’s PC Government Is Bringing In Carbon Tax, Cutting PST

Mike Sudoma/CP Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister shakes hands with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Jan. 20, 2020.

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister offered a carbon-tax compromise of sorts Thursday to the federal government and to some Progressive Conservative supporters who have opposed any such levy. He said Manitoba will enact a flat $25-per-tonne carbon tax on July 1. It is to be offset by a simultaneous one-point cut in the provincial sales tax to six per cent. “If we stand back and do nothing, we get the Trudeau tax,” Pallister said. It was not immediately clear whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government will agree to Pallister’s plan. Watch: Brian Pallister pitches carbon-tax plan

The premier originally intended to bring in a $25-per-tonne tax in 2017, but withdrew it when the federal government said it was not high enough. Ottawa then imposed its own tax on Manitoba and three other provinces. That tax currently sits at $20 a tonne and is to increase by $10 a year every April until it hits $50 a tonne by 2022. Pallister’s Tories are fighting the tax in Federal Court and have intervener status in Saskatchewan’s challenge later this month before the Supreme Court of Canada. Pallister said he hopes the federal government will abandon its demands and respect Manitoba’s plan, since his province has been much more open to a carbon tax than Saskatchewan, Alberta and Ontario. “Of course I’m disappointed Ottawa didn’t see the wisdom of supporting a government which has been willing to expend the political capital of proposing to bring in a carbon tax when no other conservative government would,” he said. Pallister, who has faced criticism from some supporters over his willingness to implement a carbon tax, said cutting the sales tax will help people and the economy. While the federal government offsets its carbon tax through income-tax rebates, the province’s sales tax cut would be more immediate and helpful for people, he said.