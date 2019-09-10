WINNIPEG — Brian Pallister is seeking a second mandate for his Progressive Conservatives in the Manitoba election today with a to-do list that includes further cost cuts and reduced taxes. Pallister won 40 of 57 seats, the largest majority government in Manitoba in a century, in 2016 after the former NDP government raised the provincial sales tax and angered voters. Pallister reversed the tax increase in July and launched the election campaign a month later, more than a year ahead of schedule.

John Woods/The Canadian Press Manitoba Conservative Leader Brian Pallister and his wife, Esther, give high-fives to supporters before announcing the writ has dropped on Aug. 12, 2019. Opinion polls suggest the Tories are in the lead ahead of Tuesday's election.

The Tories also fulfilled an election promise to reduce annual deficits, which had grown under the previous government, but the fiscal restraint has stirred up controversy. Subsidies for everything from public housing to sleep apnea machines to physiotherapy have been cut. Three hospital emergency departments in Winnipeg have been downgraded and no longer handle life-threatening cases such as heart attacks. Opinion polls have consistently suggested a sizable lead for the Tories provincewide, but a tight race with the NDP in Winnipeg, where most of the seats are. The New Democrats have focused on Pallister’s health-care reforms throughout the four-week campaign and have promised to reverse some of the changes.

The same opinion polls have suggested the election is a contest between two leaders who are not popular on a personal level. Pallister has been criticized for the five or so weeks he spends each year at his vacation home in Costa Rica and for making unscripted remarks, such as when he warned of a possible “race war” over Indigenous spotlight-hunting at night. The NDP’s Wab Kinew has come under scrutiny over criminal charges that included two counts of assaulting a former girlfriend that were stayed by the Crown. He did not mention the charges in his 2015 memoir, but did write about an assault conviction on a cab driver. Left out was that, according to court records, it started when Kinew hurled racial insults at the man. Kinew has been granted a record suspension on all convictions, but the Tories have used campaign ads to highlight his legal troubles.

John Woods/The Canadian Press Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew addresses the media in Winnipeg on Monday. Kinew has been the target of Tory campaign ads during this election campaign.