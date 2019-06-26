Manitoba Is The 'Slurpee Capital Of The World' For The 20th Year In A Row

For the 20th consecutive year, it’s also the Slurpee capital of the world.

Manitoba has many claims to fame. It’s the home of the recently returned Winnipeg Jets NHL team. It’s the site of the Canadian Museum of Human Rights. And it recently marked the 100th anniversary of the 1919 General Strike — the largest worker strike in Canadian history.

Yes, Slurpees. The slushie, sugary frozen beverage available globally at 7-11 convenience stores. Whether you like plain Coca-Cola or a monstrous mixture of lime, cream soda, orange, grape and whatever else, it’s a treat a lot of people love despite the brain freezes. And for 20 years, Manitoba 7-11 stores have sold more Slurpees per location than anywhere else.

While they don’t release specific sales numbers, according to 7-11 Canada Manitoba has “by far” a higher consumption of Slurpees per capita than any other region in the world.

“Slurpee has been the centerpiece of so many Canadian memories and we’re very proud to continue to grow with our country for years to come,” 7-11 Canada vice-president Doug Rosencrans said in a statement.

In the hot days of Manitoba summers, Manitobans drink Slurpees. In the cold nights of Manitoba winters, Manitobans drink Slurpees. For two decades they’ve been chugging more of that saccharine slush than anyone else.