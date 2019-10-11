Winter Comes Early For Manitoba As Snow Makes For Sloppy, Slippery Mess

John Woods/THE CANADIAN PRESS A bicycle is covered in snow on Friday morning in Winnipeg. Police in the city say numerous traffic lights were out because of the poor weather conditions.

WINNIPEG — A first, early blast of windy, winter-like weather has knocked out power and made travel nearly impossible in many parts of southern Manitoba.

Heavy, wet snow started Thursday and is expected to last into the Thanksgiving weekend, making driving a sloppy, slippery mess.

RCMP have closed the Trans Canada Highway from Portage la Prairie to Brandon because of poor weather conditions and several other highways southwest of Winnipeg have also shut down.

In the capital, Winnipeg police report power lines down and numerous traffic lights out.