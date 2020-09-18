Liberals Tap TV Host Marci Ien To Run In Bill Morneau’s Old Riding

Marci Ien/Twitter Marci Ien is seen here in an undated photo posted on her Twitter account. The TV host announced Thursday she is running for the federal Liberals in Toronto Centre.

OTTAWA — The federal Liberals have named broadcaster Marci Ien as their candidate in the riding formerly held by Bill Morneau.

Morneau represented Toronto Centre for the Liberals during his time in the House of Commons, which came to an abrupt end in August when he suddenly resigned as finance minister and MP.

In a series of tweets Thursday, Ien said she had taken a leave from Bell Media to try to be the Liberal candidate in the riding when either a byelection or general election is called. By the end of the day, the party had declared her the party’s standard-bearer.