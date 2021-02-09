THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Marco Muzzo, right, arrives with family for his sentencing hearing in Newmarket, Ont., on Feb. 23, 2016.

A Toronto-area drunk driver who killed three children and their grandfather in a crash that captured national attention was granted full parole Tuesday more than five years after the incident.

The decision was made as Marco Muzzo appeared before the Parole Board of Canada in a remote hearing that also heard the victims’ grieving relatives describe the ongoing trauma caused by their loss.

Before the decision was delivered, Muzzo said that while he can’t change the past, he hopes to help prevent others from doing what he did.

“I’m not asking for forgiveness and nor do I ever expect it,” he told the board.

“I know my reintegration has been slow and will continue to be slow and steady.”

The board imposed a number of conditions, including that Muzzo not consume alcohol or go into bars and strip clubs, and that he stay out of Brampton, Ont., and the Regional Municipality of York.

Muzzo was sentenced to 10 years behind bars after pleading guilty in 2016 to four counts of impaired driving causing death and two of impaired driving causing bodily harm.