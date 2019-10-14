Canadian Press/Twitter: @bernardineevari A composite showing Canadian author Margaret Atwood and British author Bernardine Evaristo, the co-winners of the 2019 Booker Prize.

The rules say the prize must not be divided, but the judges insisted they “couldn’t separate” the two works, so the pair will split the literary award’s £50,000 prize money equally.

Jurors decided that Atwood’s The Testaments, the long-awaited sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale, and Evaristo’s novel Girl, Woman, Other would split the prize, according to the BBC.

Canadian literary icon Margaret Atwood has been named co-winner of the 2019 Booker Prize, alongside British author Bernardine Evaristo.

The Booker is considered one of the most prestigious literary awards in the English-speaking world.

Atwood previously won in 2000 for ``The Blind Assassin.″

Industry insiders predict ``The Testaments″ will be one of the year’s bestsellers. The long-awaited sequel is equal parts political thriller and allegory, set in a world in which women are subjugated as properties of the state.

A Booker judge praised the novel as ``savage and beautiful″ and said it delivers its message ``with conviction and power.″

