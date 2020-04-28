Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS Margaret Trudeau is photographed during an interview in Montreal on June 19, 2019.

MONTREAL — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s spoken with his mother after she was sent to hospital following a fire at her Montreal apartment late Monday. Trudeau says in a tweet that he talked to Margaret Trudeau, 71, on Tuesday and she’s “doing fine.”

I spoke with my mom, and thankfully she’s doing fine. Thanks to everyone who reached out and sent us well wishes. I’d also like to thank the first responders for their incredible work, and I’m keeping the other families affected by this fire in my thoughts today. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 28, 2020

The prime minister thanked first responders for their work and said he was thinking of others in the building who were forced flee the blaze just before midnight. A woman was taken to hospital with burns and suffering smoke inhalation, according to a spokesman for the local ambulance service, who didn’t name Trudeau as the victim. Three families were forced from their homes by the fire, which required the intervention of several dozen firefighters from the Montreal fire department.