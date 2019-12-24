Mariah Carey famously sang that she wants for Christmas is “you,” and if by “you” she meant 50 or so celebrities, she got her wish

A host of big and not-as-big names came together to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Carey’s iconic, chart-topping, mind-numbing holiday song “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” and we’re happy report there’s a little CanCon in the mix.

In the montage video, the Khardashians lip-sync alongside members of the Vegas Golden Knights hockey team, and Hallmark movie stalwart Lacey Chabert gets down next to Chance The Rapper.

Fresh off a controversial appearance in CATS, Jennifer Hudson seems to be in high spirits, while Snoop Dogg sports a festive yellow scarf. And Arianna Grande is rocking an Instagram filter alongside a bearded John Travolta.

And if you keep your eyes peeled, you’ll glimpse the CanadiansCanadians, including a Vancouver-loving wise-crack and a beloved TV star. Can you spot them? (Hint: the full cast list is in the YouTube comments.)

It’s the latest tribute to what is arguably the great holiday song of a generation, if not all time. Carey herself recorded a brand new music video for the track feature her twins Moroccan and Munroe, and think-pieces have been rolling in all month to mark the song’s 25th anniversary and the fact that it hit #1 on the Billboard charts for the first time.

“This is one of the best Christmas gifts I could ever have gotten,” Carey wrote on Twitter when sharing the video.

