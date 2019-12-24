Life

Canadian Celebs Among Stars In 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' Lip-Sync Tribute

They love that song as much as you do.

Mariah Carey famously sang that she wants for Christmas is “you,” and if by “you” she meant 50 or so celebrities, she got her wish

A host of big and not-as-big names came together to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Carey’s iconic, chart-topping, mind-numbing holiday song “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” and we’re happy report there’s a little CanCon in the mix.

In the montage video, the Khardashians lip-sync alongside members of the Vegas Golden Knights hockey team, and Hallmark movie stalwart Lacey Chabert gets down next to Chance The Rapper.

Fresh off a controversial appearance in CATS, Jennifer Hudson seems to be in high spirits, while Snoop Dogg sports a festive yellow scarf. And Arianna Grande is rocking an Instagram filter alongside a bearded John Travolta.

And if you keep your eyes peeled, you’ll glimpse the CanadiansCanadians, including a Vancouver-loving wise-crack and a beloved TV star. Can you spot them? (Hint: the full cast list is in the YouTube comments.)

It’s the latest tribute to what is arguably the great holiday song of a generation, if not all time. Carey herself recorded a brand new music video for the track feature her twins Moroccan and Munroe, and think-pieces have been rolling in all month to mark the song’s 25th anniversary and the fact that it hit #1 on the Billboard charts for the first time.

“This is one of the best Christmas gifts I could ever have gotten,” Carey wrote on Twitter when sharing the video.

“You brought a huge smile to my face. THANK YOU!”

But is it better than seeing her baby standing right outside her door? Mariah, we need to know!

musicholidaysholidays canadaRyan ReynoldsMariah Carey