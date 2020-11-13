Ethics Watchdog Sends 'Letter Of Concern' To Toronto MP Who Hired Sister

The Canadian Press/Yasmin Ratansi/Facebook Federal ethics commissioner Mario Dion, left, and Toronto MP Yasmin Ratansi are seen here in separate images. Ratansi says she will sit as an independent MP for Don Valley East while awaiting "guidance" from the ethics commissioner.

OTTAWA — The federal ethics watchdog is expressing concern about a Toronto MP who hired her sister to work in her constituency office.

Mario Dion says in a tweet that he sent Yasmin Ratansi a “letter of concern” about her actions and is giving her 30 days to respond.

Ratansi quit the Liberal caucus late Monday night after acknowledging in a Facebook post that she had made “an error in judgment” in employing her sister.

She said she will continue sitting as an independent MP for Don Valley East while awaiting “guidance” from the ethics commissioner.

The conflict of interest code for MPs specifies that in carrying out parliamentary duties, an MP shall not act in any way to further the private interests of themselves, their family members or anyone else.