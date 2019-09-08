Maritimes Grapples With Cleanup In Wake Of Massive Storm Dorian

Andrew Vaughan/CP A guard rail was damaged by powerful waves that drove rocks on shore in Cow Bay, N.S. on Sept. 7, 2019.

HALIFAX — Up to 700 Canadian Forces personnel will be fanning out across the Maritimes today to help restore electricity, clear roadways and evacuate residents in flooded areas following the wrath of Dorian.

The former hurricane howled into Atlantic Canada yesterday as a ferocious post-tropical storm with wind gusts reaching nearly 150 kilometres an hour.

In the Halifax area, which was among the hardest hit, the storm uprooted trees, ripped into roofs and pulled down powerlines, leaving hundreds of thousands of people in the dark.

Nova Scotia Power said it had crews standing by ready to make repairs as soon as it was safe for them to do so.

