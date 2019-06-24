Galit Rodan/CP Mark Farrant poses for a photo in Toronto on Feb. 25, 2017.

An advocate for the mental health of jurors is pushing federal parties to adopt the key aspect of a private member’s bill that died in the Senate last week into their election platforms this fall. Bill C-417, which sought to amend the Criminal Code to allow ex-jurors to discuss all aspects of a gruelling criminal trial with a mental health professional, received unanimous support from the House of Commons in the spring. However, in a development that Mark Farrant describes as “devastating,” it did not clear the Senate before it rose for the summer and the end of the parliamentary session last week. “I certainly want to make it an election issue and a justice issue, so I have been reaching out to parties to ensure that we continue to do this work in the fall, in the next Parliament,” Farrant told HuffPost Canada. Watch: Mark Farrant tells MPs in 2017 about his mental health struggles after a gruesome trial

Farrant was diagnosed with traumatic stress disorder after serving as the jury foreman on a gruesome 2014 murder trial in Toronto. He says many clinicians refused to accept him as a patient because Section 649 of the Criminal Code makes it a summary offence to disclose any part of the close-door jury deliberations — often the most stressful part of a trial — with anyone, for life. Farrant’s advocacy on the issue before the House justice committee helped spur a private member’s bill from Conservative MP Michael Cooper. The bill sought to carve out a narrow exception to the so-called “jury secrecy rule” to allow ex-jurors to discuss deliberations with mental health professionals. It was one of 11 unanimous recommendations from a study by the all-party committee. Cooper told HuffPost Canada in April the change was a “no-brainer” that would encourage former jurors to seek help if they need it and erase confusion over what they can say to a mental health practitioner.