Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press Canada Pension Plan Investment Board President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Machin waits to appear at the Standing Committee on Finance on Parliament Hill, Ottawa, Tues. Nov. 1, 2016.

TORONTO ― The chief executive of the fund that manages Canada Pension Plan investments has resigned after it was revealed that he decided to travel to the United Arab Emirates, where he arranged to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

CPP Investments says Mark Machin tendered his resignation to the board Thursday night.

Machin joined CPP Investments in 2012 and was appointed president and chief executive in June 2016.

