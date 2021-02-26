BUSINESS
02/26/2021 09:18 EST | Updated 33 minutes ago

CPPIB CEO Mark Machin Resigns After Receiving Vaccine During Trip To Dubai

The former Goldman Sachs banker flew to the U.A.E. earlier this month.

  • Canadian Press
Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Machin waits to appear at the Standing Committee on Finance on Parliament Hill, Ottawa, Tues. Nov. 1, 2016.

TORONTO ― The chief executive of the fund that manages Canada Pension Plan investments has resigned after it was revealed that he decided to travel to the United Arab Emirates, where he arranged to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

CPP Investments says Mark Machin tendered his resignation to the board Thursday night.

Machin joined CPP Investments in 2012 and was appointed president and chief executive in June 2016.

Watch: Covid-19 vaccine holiday packages spark controversy. Story continues below.

 

Prior to joining the pension fund manager, he spent 20 years at investment bank Goldman Sachs.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that Machin flew to the United Arab Emirates earlier this month, where he received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and is awaiting the second dose.

The CPP Investments board has appointed John Graham as the new CEO. Graham was previously its global head of credit investments.

  • Canadian Press
