Vice-Admiral Mark Norman at the Royal Canadian Navy Change of Command ceremony in Halifax on June 12, 2019.

OTTAWA — Vice-Admiral Mark Norman is retiring from the Canadian Forces after reaching a “mutually acceptable agreement” with the government, the Department of National Defence said Wednesday.

The surprise announcement comes more than a month after Crown prosecutors stayed their politically charged breach-of-trust case against the military’s former second-in-command.

Norman said at the time that he wanted to return to duty, a plan that was welcomed by defence chief Gen. Jonathan Vance even as questions swirled over whether Norman would file a lawsuit against the government.

Instead, in a statement Wednesday, the Defence Department said that “after consulting with his family, his chain of command, and his counsel, Vice-Admiral Norman has decided to retire from the Canadian Armed Forces.”

