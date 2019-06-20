Adrian Wyld/CP Conservative MP Mark Warawa delivers his final speech in the House of Commons on May 7, 2019.

“Mark’s new address is in heaven, where he hopes to see you someday,” it reads.

First elected in 2004, the MP for B.C.’s Langley-Aldergrove went public with his health challenges in April, saying he was “praying for a miracle.” By the end of the month, he confirmed that it had spread to his lungs and lymphatic system.

He announced in January that he would not run for re-election this fall.

Warawa delivered an emotional farewell address to the House of Commons last month, where he spoke about his deep faith and his belief that no MP is in Parliament “by accident.”

Watch Warawa’s remarks: