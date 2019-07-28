Alanna Rizza/THE CANADIAN PRESS

MARKHAM, Ont. — A man is in custody after police found four bodies inside a home north of Toronto on Sunday afternoon, officers announced as they combed the house for evidence and reassured neighbours that they would get to the bottom of what happened. Officers with the York regional police said they were continuing to investigate into Sunday night, noting that the 20-year-old man in custody had yet to be charged by the evening. “Judging by the number of people who are out here right now, obviously residents are concerned for what took place here,” Const. Andy Pattenden told reporters and community members gathered behind the police tape in Markham, Ont.

“I want to reassure everybody that this is a safe community and that we’re doing everything we can so whoever is responsible for this incident is taken before our courts.” Pattenden said officers responding to a 911 call about possible injuries met the suspect at the front door, and found the bodies inside the house. The deceased had not yet been identified, Pattenden said, adding that he didn’t have information about their ages or genders. He said that on Sunday evening, the coroner was on the scene, as were officers with the forensic identification unit.

It’s a shock, because you never think anything like this would happen near where you live. Pascoal D’Souza, Markham resident