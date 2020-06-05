Facebook/marwantabbaramp Liberal MP Marwan Tabbara is chair of the House of Commons' foreign affairs committee's subcommittee on human rights.

OTTAWA — A Liberal MP is facing four criminal charges after an April arrest in Guelph. Ont.

Kitchener South—Hespeler MP Marwan Tabbara faces two counts of assault, one count of break and enter and commit an indictable offence, and one count of criminal harassment. The charges were first reported by Global News.

A Guelph Police Service spokesperson told HuffPost Canada the charges stem from an April 10 arrest.

Tabbara was first elected to the House of Commons in 2015 and was re-elected in 2019. He is chair of the House’s foreign affairs committee’s subcommittee on human rights.

Tabbara is scheduled to appear in court on June 18.

This is a developing story. More to come.