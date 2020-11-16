CP/Sean Kilpatrick Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development Maryam Monsef speaks during a press conference on broadband internet in Ottawa on Nov. 9, 2020.

“The question they’re gonna ask me—how much do I make now? Like 250?”

Monsef voted virtually and against the motion. Her voice popped up unexpectedly after Conservative, Bloc Québécois, NDP, and Green MPs had their turns to vote, interjecting as Independent MP Jody Wilson-Raybould’s name was called.

Maryam Monsef, minister for women and gender equality and rural economic development, left her microphone on during an NDP opposition motion vote Monday, calling for a tax on rich Canadians with fortunes over $20 million, profiting during the pandemic.

OTTAWA — The mute button continues to wreak havoc in our pandemic world, and Monday’s self-own of the day belongs to a Liberal cabinet minister.

Monsef’s hot mic left some ministers and MPs giggling in the House of Commons.

Video footage of inside the chamber immediately after Monsef’s comment shows Public Safety Minister Bill Blair laughing, keeling forward at his desk to look at colleagues outside the camera frame.

The comment also caused a similar reaction among Conservatives across the aisle.

It’s unclear what the context is behind Monsef’s sidebar comment.

MPs earn a base salary of $182,600 and ministers earn an additional $87,200. The ministerial-level salary is more than four times the median household income in her Ontario riding of Peterborough-Kawartha.

According to the City of Peterborough, median household income there is $58,127.

Monsef’s office did not respond to a request for comment before publication.

Hot mics and headaches

Mute fails have become symptomatic of a new era of pandemic-adjusted workflows, embracing more video calling to respect physical distancing guidelines to prevent transmissions of COVID-19.

Since the House of Commons adopted a hybrid in-person and virtual model this spring, chamber sittings and committee meetings have been flecked by moments of mute button-related hijinks.

Don Valley East MP Yasmin Ratansi stepped down from Liberal caucus last week after CBC News revealed she had employed her sister in her constituency office for years — a violation of parliamentary rules.

Ratansi reportedly ignored “repeated requests” for comment from CBC News. But before the story was published she was heard talking about her sister after her mute was turned off while she chaired the House’s environment committee.

“Hi, listen, Zeenat is my adopted sister, actually,” the now-independent MP is heard saying off-frame before realizing she could be heard by others, a realization that caused her to pop back in front of the camera.

Even before the pandemic, a hot mic stirred some trouble for another Liberal: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The prime minister was caught gossiping about Trump near a hot mic at a reception with NATO world leaders and Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace.