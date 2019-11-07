Liberal minister Maryam Monsef kicked off her 34th birthday with some happy news. She announced her engagement Thursday to defeated Liberal MP Matt DeCourcey via social media. “I am happy to share that I am engaged to marry my love, Matt DeCourcey,” she wrote on Facebook and Instagram, where she posted some images.

Monsef wrote that DeCourcey’s family and friends travelled from Fredericton to her Ontario riding of Peterborough-Kawartha to ask her and her family to bless the union. “My family and our elders loved him and his. They have blessed the union and we are feeling mighty blessed,” she said. Monsef fled Afghanistan with her family and arrived in Canada as a refugee in 1996, when she was 11 years old. Her heritage was celebrated at the engagement with Monsef wearing an Afghan dress on the dance floor, and a catered Afghan meal for the gathering.

Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS Liberal MP Maryam Monsef walks to a Liberal caucus meeting in Ottawa on Nov. 7, 2019.