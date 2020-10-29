One such irritation is called “mask mouth,” which, as the video above explains, is a symptom “caused by an imbalance of the oral microbiome leading to a host of inflammatory conditions” in the mouth. If your mouth is inflamed, you lower your immune resistance, which makes your body less able to defend itself against viruses, such as COVID-19.

In photos: Protective masks for kids that do double duty for Halloween. Story continues below.

Protective Masks For Kids That Do Double Duty For Halloween See Gallery

You’ll know you have mask mouth if your gums are bleeding, your mouth is excessively dry, or if your teeth are stained (although these symptoms can be the result of other issues, so check with your physician first before taking any action).

There are things you can do right now at home to combat mask mouth. Watch the video above for more advice on how to get rid of mask mouth.