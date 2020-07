Only 55% Of Canadians Are Wearing Masks When They Leave Home: Poll

TORONTO — As fears of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases increase, many Canadians are reluctantly donning masks to stop the spread of the virus. This is according to a new Angus Reid poll which found only 55 per cent of Canadians are wearing masks regularly when they leave home. The other 45 per cent either wear masks rarely or not at all. Every province except for Alberta and Saskatchewan registered over 70 per cent support for mandatory masking laws — the former at 60 per cent and the latter with just 55 per cent support for the measure.

ASSOCIATED PRESS A man and woman wear face masks as they walk along Sainte-Catherine street in Montreal on May 24, 2020.

Only a quarter respondents said their reason for not wearing a mask was that they forgot to bring one, while 74 per cent pointed to discomfort, lack of concern about catching COVID-19, a perceived ineffectiveness of masks, or simply mimicking others not wearing them. The poll also found that men were much less likely to wear masks than women, and a majority of women across all age brackets reported wearing one when they leave home. This is despite the poll’s finding that national concern over the threat posed by COVID-19 is at its highest since April. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney addressed the reluctance of some Albertans to wear a mask at a press briefing in Red Deer today, noting the potential for further economic damage if the province needs to go into lockdown again. “I hear people say that mask wearing is a globalist idea. I will remind them that I was advocating mask use when the World Health Organization — a global organization — was recommending against it,” Kenney said. “My pitch to those folks, if they’re upset about mask usage, the alternative will inevitably be more widespread suspensions of economic activity if we get a second outbreak.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS Owner Rosanna Petan wears a face shield and Jack Willis wears a face mask as she cuts his hair at Frank's Barbershop, in Vancouver on May 19, 2020.

A different poll on COVID-19 from Leger and the Association of Canadian Studies found a nearly 10 per cent increase in support for masking between June 26 and July 12. Across the country, the Leger poll found 67 per cent of Canadians support mandatory masking for all indoor public spaces, compared to 58 per cent just over two weeks ago. Only 27 per cent were against the measure and six per cent were not sure. On Saturday, Quebec became the first province to mandate masks inside public spaces across the region. Similar orders had already been issued on the municipal level in various cities across Ontario, with Toronto enacting the order on July 7.

ASSOCIATED PRESS People wait in line at a COVID-19 walk-in test clinic in Montreal on May 10, 2020.

And as the city prepares to enter the Stage 3 reopening phase, the Ontario Medical Association has asked the provincial government to keep indoor bars closed, saying it presents “significant risk” for potential outbreaks. “When people consume alcohol, inhibitions are lowered, making them much less likely to practice physical distancing, proper masking behaviours and good hand hygiene,” OMA President Dr. Samantha Hill said.