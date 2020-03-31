Justin Tang/CP Public Services Minister Anita Anand speaks during a press conference on COVID-19 in Ottawa, on March 20, 2020.

Millions of masks and thousands of ventilators have been ordered by the federal government to shore up the national stockpile of supplies needed to treat and fight COVID-19.

Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand said Tuesday the equipment will be added to the Canadian store of essential medical goods in the coming days.

It includes 60 million N95 masks, a specific piece of protection for health care officials, expected to be delivered this week.

Anand says there are 1,570 ventilators also on order, and the government is seeking out 4,000 more.

Toronto-based company making 500 ventilators

Thornhill Medical, a Toronto-based company, says it’s making 500 of them, and expects to deliver them in early April.

Anand says there are also a million more COVID-19 test kits on the way.

The purchases of supplies in those key three areas is a follow-up on an announcement by the federal government on March 20 that it had signed up three companies to help provide critical goods.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday the government has signed letters of intent with five other companies to also produce equipment.

Overall, the government has spoken to 3,000 different firms, he said.

But how much gear the country will need is up to Canadians themselves, Trudeau said.

