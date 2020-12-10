MasterCard Stops Processing Pornhub After Finding 'Unlawful Content'

MONTREAL ― MasterCard says it will no longer allow its cards to be used on Pornhub, a website owned by the Montreal-based company Mindgeek, after a MasterCard investigation found what it calls illegal material on the site.

Pornhub came under fire last week after the New York Times reported that the website hosts videos of child sexual assaults and exploitations, prompting financial services companies Visa and MasterCard to investigate their relationship with the site.

“Our investigation over the past several days has confirmed violations of our standards prohibiting unlawful content on their site,” MasterCard said in a statement. “As a result, and in accordance with our policies, we instructed the financial institutions that connect the site to our network to terminate acceptance.”

