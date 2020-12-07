Have yourselves a matchy little Christmas, with these family jammie sets. All that at-home togetherness we’ve had in 2020 has been good for bonding ― hopefully ― so it’s fun to get everyone on board for a co-ordinated holiday look.

Cosy and comfy for lounging all morning long, matching family pyjamas make the season brighter (and more Instagrammable), too. They tend to be mix-and-match, so you can tailor them to your family composition and style.

Many of our top picks come with options for cats and dogs, too, so no family member is left behind ― whether they like it or not.

All product choices are made independently by our editors. HuffPost Canada may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices are in Canadian dollars, rounded and subject to change.

Burt’s Bees holiday matching family pyjamas

Made with breathable cotton, they come in a variety of styles and fabrics for babies, grown-ups and dogs. Cuteness alert: the baby sleepers have adorable non-slip “bee-grip” soles. Starting at $14 per piece. Buy them at Burt’s Bees.

Yaffi black deer matching family pyjamas set

A little bit Christmas, a little bit Canadiana, these PJs look good on family members of all ages. Starting at $27. Buy them from Amazon.ca.

Old Navy jingle jammies

Finally, Santa gets diverse representation in chain store PJs. Old Navy released these matching family jammies this year, with Santas in walnut, cocoa or beige skin tones. Starting at $33. Buy them at Old Navy.

Little Blue House classic bears family pyjamas

Shop Canadian! This bear-themed sleepwear comes with pants and shorts options. There’s a baby bodysuit too, which is sold with a tiny hat. Pieces start at $24. Buy them from Little Blue House.

Drake General Store eh Canada onesies

A celebration of all things Canadian ― think poutine, snow shovelling and head-to-toe denim ― these onesies come in a range of human and doggo sizes. Starting at $36. Buy them at the Drake General Store.

Pajamagram red drop-seat pyjamas

Starting at $22 per piece, these cosy onesies come in matching versions for every family member, including your cat (good luck with that!). Buy them at Pajamagram.com.

Snug As A Bug family polar bear onesies

Cosy, made in Canada, and ideal for holiday lounging as well as accommodating post-holiday-meal bellies, these polar fleece onesies with toes start at $25. (Come in dog sizes, too.) Buy them at Snug As A Bug.

Smash + Tess Holiday rompers in poinsettia plaid

Vancouver brand Smash + Tess specializes in comfy rompers for day and night. They invite you to join the “no-waistband club” in these fetching holiday suits. Starting at $53. Buy them from Smash + Tess.

Her in Pajamas white polar bear family pyjamas

Mama, papa and baby bears get cosy together in these polar bear-themed sets, in navy, white and a festive touch of red. Starting at $21 per set. Buy them at herinpajamas.com.

Shop Bunny Bear customized family pyjamas

Available on Etsy, these adorable family PJs have customized butt flaps. Starting at $51. Buy them on Etsy.

Cosyest 2020 Christmas matching pyjamas

Be a family forest! Starting at $19 a pair, these soft Christmas tree PJs make for fun family matching. Buy them at cosyest.com.

The Children’s Place matching family pyjamas buffalo plaid collection

From $20 per piece, these kids’ and grown-ups’ onesies have serious log cabin vibes. Get snuggly with those fleece-lined hoods. Buy them from the Children’s Place.