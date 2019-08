LIFESTYLE

With 'Matrix 4' On The Way, These Beloved Scenes Are Worth A Revisit

A fourth “Matrix” film is on the way, with actor Keanu Reeves returning as Neo.

It’s been 20 years since the original gave us kung-fu hackers duking it in bullet time

. Watch for a trip down memory lane with your favourite scenes from the Wachowski sisters’ cyberpunk epic, along with what’s known about the upcoming installment.