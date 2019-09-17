Psychiatrist Recommends Unsupervised Trips For Calgary Mass Killer

Jeff Mcntosh/CP Family members of victims Lawrence Hong, Joshua Hunter, Kaiti Perras, Zackariah Rathwell and Jordan Segura leave court following a decision in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, May 25, 2016.

EDMONTON — A psychiatrist in charge of treating an Alberta man who stabbed and killed five young people at a house party five years ago says the patient’s risk of reoffending is low.

But Dr. Santoch Rai also told the Alberta Review Board that if Matthew de Grood were to commit another offence, it would be severe.

A judge in 2016 found de Grood not criminally responsible for the killings because he was suffering from schizophrenia at the time.

A trial heard that the 22-year-old believed that the devil was talking to him and that a war was about to begin, signalling the end of the world, when he arrived at the Calgary party, which was being held to mark the end of the school year.

He killed Zackariah Rathwell, 21; Jordan Segura, 22; Kaitlin Perras, 23; Josh Hunter, 23; and Lawrence Hong, 27.

WATCH: Parents of victims say Matthew de Grood should never be released. Story continues below.