FREDERICTON — A jury in Fredericton has found that Matthew Raymond is currently unfit to stand trial on four counts of first-degree murder.

Raymond is accused of killing Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns and residents Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright.

The four were shot to death outside an apartment complex on August 10th, 2018.

Fitness means that an accused understands the charges against him, the consequences of the case against him and is capable of instructing a lawyer.

Raymond will be sent for a 60-day treatment period where he will be given anti-psychotic medications to deal with his current condition. That treatment will be at one of two facilities in New Brunswick.

He will face trial on the murder charges once he is deemed fit.