Maxime Bernier Joins List Of Politicians Who Travelled During The Pandemic

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier takes questions from the media during a news conference in Ottawa on Aug. 24, 2020. The former Conservative cabinet minister has been a vocal critic of COVID-19 lockdown measures.

OTTAWA — The one-time Conservative cabinet minister and MP who broke ranks to form his own political party is among the Canadians who’ve headed south in recent months.

Maxime Bernier, who leads the libertarian People’s Party of Canada, went to Florida in November with his wife for a vacation.

A spokesman says the pair did quarantine for the full 14 days required when they returned.

Bernier has been vocal in his disagreement with COVID-19 lockdown measures, including restrictions on travel.

In recent days, he’s used social media to berate the politicians who’ve been caught flouting public health warnings and heading abroad, accusing them of being hypocrites.

Bernier says the issue shouldn’t be that they travelled but that they agreed with the restrictions in the first place, and then broke them.