08/12/2019 16:46 EDT | Updated 15 minutes ago

Maxime Bernier May Not Make Cut For Televised Leaders’ Debates

The Leaders’ Debates Commission has invited 5 party leaders to participate, so far.

Paul Chiasson/CP
People's Party leader Maxime Bernier presents a list of Montreal-area candidates for the next federal election in Montreal on June 14, 2019.

OTTAWA — The leaders of Canada’s five main political parties have been invited to take part in televised federal election debates this October, but the newly formed People’s Party of Canada has been left out for now.

Leaders of the Liberals, Conservatives, NDP, Bloc Quebecois and Green party have all been invited by the Leaders’ Debates Commission, the group responsible for organizing two televised debates.

The parties all met at least two of the three criteria for participation established last year by the federal government.

The commission says the People’s Party, founded and led by Quebec MP Maxime Bernier, met one of the criteria, but it did not yet have sufficient evidence to conclude the party had met a second.

To participate, Bernier will have to convince the commission through further submissions of evidence that his party has a “legitimate chance” of winning multiple seats this fall.

The deadline to file additional evidence is Sept. 9, and the debates are set for Oct. 7 and Oct. 10.

