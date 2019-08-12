Paul Chiasson/CP People's Party leader Maxime Bernier presents a list of Montreal-area candidates for the next federal election in Montreal on June 14, 2019.

OTTAWA — The leaders of Canada’s five main political parties have been invited to take part in televised federal election debates this October, but the newly formed People’s Party of Canada has been left out for now.

Leaders of the Liberals, Conservatives, NDP, Bloc Quebecois and Green party have all been invited by the Leaders’ Debates Commission, the group responsible for organizing two televised debates.

The parties all met at least two of the three criteria for participation established last year by the federal government.