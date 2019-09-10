Rhinoceros Party Rhinoceros Party leader Sébastien CoRhino, left, with the party's candidate Maxime Bernier.

The Rhinoceros Party of Canada, a satirical political party that would like to “privatize the Senate” and “nationalize Tim Hortons,” has turned its attention onto divisive People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier. On Thursday, the Rhinoceros Party announced they will also be running a candidate named Maxime Bernier in Bernier’s riding of Beauce, south of Quebec City. “A lot of people tell me that they want to vote for Maxime Bernier, but they also want to vote Rhinoceros,” the party’s leader, Sébastien CoRhino, said in a French-language press release on Tuesday. “I’m giving them a chance to do both.” Rhino Bernier’s campaign slogan, CoRhino said, will be: “Don’t take any chances — vote for both.”

Jacques Boissinot / The Canadian Press Maxime Bernier, leader of the People's Party of Canada, waves to supporters at the launch of his campaign on Sunday, Aug. 25.

Many in the Rhino Party change their names — CoRhino’s real last name is Corriveau, and they also have candidates named Thibaud Rhino Mony and JudahRhino Soucy-Rousseau. But their Maxime Bernier did not change his name, CoRhino said. “Yes, it’s actually his legal name,” he told HuffPost Canada in French. CoRhino says he found his candidate on Facebook. “I reached out and asked him: ‘Hi Maxime, would you like to be part of a secret mission for the Rhinoceros Party?’ And he said ‘Yes, I accept your mission.’” “Maxime” is a fairly common name in Quebec. 68 baby boys named Maxime were born in Quebec in 2018, 88 in 2017, and 133 in 2016, according to the Quebec government. And Bernier isn’t an unusual last name, either — there are Quebecois hockey players named Jonathan Bernier and Steve Bernier, and a Montreal professor named Michel Bernier, for example.