03/27/2020 11:49 EDT

Ontario Teen Faked COVID-19 To Get Out Of McDonald’s Shift: Police

Employees were sent home and the restaurant was closed for days.

Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press
A McDonald's restaurant with caution tape around it is seen here Tuesday in Kingston, Ont. An 18-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after another McDonald's in the province had to close over COVID-19 concerns. 

Hamilton police say they’ve charged a teenage fast-food employee after she allegedly faked a doctor’s note saying she had COVID-19.

Police say the 18-year-old woman worked at a McDonald’s restaurant, which was immediately forced to close on Monday and send all its employees home to self-isolate.

Investigators say the restaurant was closed for several days and sanitized by a professional cleaning team. 

The restaurant notified police about the situation and officers arrested the woman Thursday.

She’s facing multiple charges including mischief over $5000, fraud over $5000 and making and using a forged document.

Police say the teen is scheduled to appear in court in May.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 27, 2020.

