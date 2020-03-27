Ontario Teen Faked COVID-19 To Get Out Of McDonald’s Shift: Police

Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press A McDonald's restaurant with caution tape around it is seen here Tuesday in Kingston, Ont. An 18-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after another McDonald's in the province had to close over COVID-19 concerns.

Hamilton police say they’ve charged a teenage fast-food employee after she allegedly faked a doctor’s note saying she had COVID-19.

Police say the 18-year-old woman worked at a McDonald’s restaurant, which was immediately forced to close on Monday and send all its employees home to self-isolate.

Investigators say the restaurant was closed for several days and sanitized by a professional cleaning team.