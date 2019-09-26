McDonald’s To Test New Plant-Based Burger In Select Ontario Locations

Artur Widak via Getty Images A McDonald's sign is photographed in Edmonton on Sept. 11, 2018. The company says it will be testing out its new plant-based burger in 28 restaurants in southwestern Ontario.

TORONTO — McDonald’s Canada says some Ontario restaurants will start to sell a Beyond Meat vegetarian burger as part of a global pilot.

The burger chain says it will start selling the plant-based patty, dubbed the P.L.T., at 28 restaurants in southwestern Ontario on Monday.

The pilot will last 12 weeks and will help determine if the company will offer the product permanently across more of its markets, which span more than 100 countries.