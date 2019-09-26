BUSINESS
McDonald’s To Test New Plant-Based Burger In Select Ontario Locations

The golden arches respond to the Beyond Meat craze with the P.L.T.

  • The Canadian Press
A McDonald's sign is photographed in Edmonton on Sept. 11, 2018. The company says it will be testing out its new plant-based burger in 28 restaurants in southwestern Ontario.

TORONTO — McDonald’s Canada says some Ontario restaurants will start to sell a Beyond Meat vegetarian burger as part of a global pilot.

The burger chain says it will start selling the plant-based patty, dubbed the P.L.T., at 28 restaurants in southwestern Ontario on Monday.

The pilot will last 12 weeks and will help determine if the company will offer the product permanently across more of its markets, which span more than 100 countries. 

McDonald’s Canada says it dropped its last veggie burger, the McVeggie Deluxe, from the menu in 2005.

The fast-food chain’s pilot comes more than a year after competitor A&W became the first national chain to serve Beyond Meat patties in Canada, setting off a ripple effect in the industry.

Since then, Subway Restaurants, White Spot Restaurants, Queseda Burritos & Tacos and others have all added plant-based proteins to their menus.

