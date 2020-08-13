OTTAWA — Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna says new measures must be taken to protect Canadian politicians from threatening behaviour. Her comments come after police launched an investigation this week into an incident at her constituency office, as well as reports that two other Ottawa-area politicians also faced threats recently.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press Infrastructure and Communities Minister Catherine McKenna is seen during a news conference along the Rideau canal, in Ottawa on Thursday.

McKenna, who has spoken out in the past about being a target, said she’s heard from many politicians who have experienced similar incidents, some never reported publicly. “It’s not just about me. There’s been some attention to incidents involving me, but I’ve heard from so many women, from so many men, and it’s really worrying,” she said Thursday in Ottawa. “We need to reflect on this and take action so we can all do our jobs.” Earlier this week, a police investigation was launched after someone yelled obscenities at a member of McKenna’s staff, with the footage posted to social media.

After being told the constituency office in downtown Ottawa was closed due to COVID-19, the individual yells expletives and insults at the employee about McKenna and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. According to data from the RCMP, first reported by the Toronto Star, there has been an increase in the number of threats made against the prime minister and cabinet when compared to last year. The RCMP say from January to July 2019, protective policing opened 100 investigations into threats, while from January to July 2020 there have been approximately 130 launched.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press Lisa MacLeod Ontario's Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Sport attends Ontario Premier Doug Ford's daily briefing in Toronto on June 15, 2020.

Following the incident at McKenna’s office, Lisa MacLeod, a member of the Ontario legislature for an Ottawa riding and provincial cabinet minister, gave an interview on local radio condemning the abuse. She then received threats of her own, her spokesman confirmed Thursday. “Minister MacLeod is once again receiving police protection due to both threatening emails and an unexplained mischievous incident to her personal vehicle in Ottawa,” Derek Rowland said in an email.

The recent string of attacks and harassing behaviour against Minister Catherine McKenna, Minister Lisa MacLeod and Ottawa Deputy Mayor Laura Dudas is a disturbing reminder that woman leaders in every sector are still subjected far too often to violent, abusive behaviour. 1/3 — Andrea Horwath (@AndreaHorwath) August 13, 2020

No woman should have her sense of security threatened in the home, workplace or in public. I stand with my colleagues in denouncing these acts of hate towards women in the political community, and hope to see the perpetrators held fully accountable for their actions. 2/3 — Andrea Horwath (@AndreaHorwath) August 13, 2020

We need more women to run, and to lead.

We must work collaboratively to ensure that more women, especially Black, Indigenous, women of colour, and women in the LGBTQ2+ communities can safely and fully participate in the political process, without the threat of violence. 3/3 — Andrea Horwath (@AndreaHorwath) August 13, 2020