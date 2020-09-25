benedek via Getty Images The patio of Local Public Eatery, a restaurant in Vancouver's Gastown, is seen in this undated photo. Canada's restaurant industry is calling for help as the country faces the end of patio season amid a resurgence of COVID-19.

HALIFAX — Canada’s restaurant industry is bracing for the impact of patio closures as cold weather arrives, with experts saying the loss of open-air seating could be devastating.

Food service experts say without targeted government aid, the combination of reduced seating capacity and a potential second wave of COVID-19 could cripple the industry.

David Lefebvre, vice-president of Restaurants Canada, is calling on Ottawa to directly support the industry through meal subsidies.

Watch: CBC study suggests dining at restaurants poses greater COVID-19 risk. Story continues below.