Meat Packers Lose Licences After Massive Beef, Veal Recall

COLE BURSTON/THE CANADIAN PRESS Ryding-Regency Meat Packers' Toronto facility is seen here on Oct. 16, 2019. The CFIA says this company and two others will not be allowed to slaughter or prepare meat products in Canada following a recall.

OTTAWA — The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says it has cancelled the licences of three companies tied to a massive meat recall that ensnared nearly 900 beef and veal products.

The CFIA says in a statement it cancelled the Safe Food for Canadians licences of Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd., as well as two others operating under St. Ann’s Foods Inc.: Canadian Select Meats Inc. and The Beef Boutique Ltd.

The agency says these companies are no longer able to slaughter food animals or prepare meat products, including to export or send to other provinces or territories.