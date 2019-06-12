CMHC strikes back

Evan Siddall, the CEO of Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. (CMHC), seems worried the government hasn’t been defending its mortgage stress test against industry attacks, so ― as head of Canada’s government-run mortgage insurer ― he’s picking up the slack. “If we ease the stress test or extend mortgage amortizations, for sure it is increasing debt and it’s going to bump prices higher,” Siddall said in an interview with the Globe and Mail (paywall). “And those aren’t good for the country. And nobody was speaking out.”

The real estate industry, particularly mortgage brokers, have been complaining loudly that the mortgage stress test, which requires you to qualify at a rate two percentage points higher than the one you’re being offered, is shutting young homebuyers out of the market. But Siddall says he is getting a lot of support from policymakers and the public in his fight against the industry. “The real estate lobby is on the wrong side of this issue, they’re being intensely self-interested, and somebody had to call them on it frankly because they were getting traction.”

MEC accused of ‘pink tax’

Vancouver-based Mountain Equipment Co-Op has pulled two products from its online store after social media users accused the company of charging a “pink tax.” Users on Reddit pointed out that a product listed as a “Castelli head thingy” was selling for $30 for the men’s version, and $35 for the women’s version. The only apparent difference between them was colour, CBC News reported. MEC told the news network it is bound to comply with manufacturers’ pricing schemes, but will insist on equal pricing in this case because there aren’t “any significant differences in product features. We are connecting with our vendor partner now and expect both items to be back online tomorrow with identical pricing.”

Watch: 10 U.S. states that have eliminated the pink tax on menstrual products. Story continues below.