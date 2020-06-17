Megan Fox deserves to find love again. And an apology from Hollywood.

The Internet came to those conclusions after photos of the 34-year-old actress and rapper Machine Gun Kelly canoodling in public went viral, confirming weeks of speculation about their relationship and reigniting frustration over Fox’s reportedly blacklisted career.

It began after she starred in Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” music video a month ago, where the pop-rock musician appeared to be her captive lover. (The pair’s combined attractiveness, according to many bisexual viewers, was a lot to handle.)

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox pic.twitter.com/x4B56QwMcF — SKRT (@skrttgangg) June 17, 2020

The musician appeared to confirm their status in a tweet, referencing a lyric in the song. “Life imitated art on that one,” he added.

“i’m calling you girlfriend, what the fuck”



life imitated art on that one. ❤️🔪 — Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly) June 15, 2020

The usual reactions to celebrity relationship updates came rolling in: Fans of both celebrated with look-a-like threads; some envied Machine Gun Kelly’s position, as his romantic life has an illustrious track record; and others were simply happy to see the renowned film actress back on their timelines.

megan fox that’s it that’s the tweet 😌 — snitchery (@snitchery) June 16, 2020

Recent years have seen a gradual shift in how Fox — the target of intense adoration and scrutiny because of her beauty a decade ago — is perceived. She was painted as a difficult employee by “Transformers” director Michael Bay and crew members after she spoke out against her hypersexualized treatment on-set and in front of the camera.

Following the blockbuster films, she starred in teen horror flick “Jennifer’s Body,” critically panned at the time but now recognized as cinematic brilliance. She’s since kept a considerably lower profile, starring in independent projects and minor roles.

We all owe Megan Fox the biggest apology. She did not get the respect she deserved and we let our misogyny paint a picture of her. https://t.co/4S7D3k8S8R — 💖💙💜Elise 💖💙💜 (@troubledmn) December 11, 2018

Not many supported Fox’s callouts of the sexism she and other women faced at the time. She told the New York Times that sharing #MeToo anecdotes isn’t something she’s keen on anymore, especially given how feminist movements excluded her.

“I just didn’t think based on how I’d been received by people, and by feminists, that I would be a sympathetic victim,” she said. “And I thought if ever there were a time where the world would agree that it’s appropriate to victim-shame someone, it would be when I come forward with my story.”

Given that she’s still yet to receive justice from anyone, many online took the time to call attention to Fox’s situation.

Because Megan Fox is trending, let me remind everyone of this important interview.



She’s a Bi Icon who has openly spoken about her mistreatment in the industry from being typecasted to being overly sexualised.



Appreciate her talent more, don’t ignore her struggle & respect her! pic.twitter.com/4PR2scHXyb — Nat ✨ #BlackLivesMatter (@brie_sparkles) June 17, 2020

Megan Fox is trending. Let’s not forget this actress got blackballed basically for calling out the abusive behavior of the guy who creeped on her at 14. We failed her. She deserved better. pic.twitter.com/MVx3qe3v7m — Justice For Dragons (Black Lives Matter) (@TheWire2) June 16, 2020

I feel like everyone millennial and older owes @meganfox a FAT apology for hating her for idk playing the love interest in a robot truck movie and being hot — Papa Panda (@JayDog98389895) June 16, 2020

The calls for an apology are nothing new, and Fox herself doesn’t appear to be pushing that agenda. Still, always a worthwhile reminder that the actress is deserving of more than she gets.